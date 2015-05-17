Male Killed In Whistler On 2015 May Long Weekend

A 19 year old male has died after what appears to be a physical fight between party groups near Main Street in Whistler village during the 2015 May long weekend. On May 17, 2015 at approximately 12:30 am the Whistler RCMP responded to a call of a violent incident in progress. The RCMP report attending the incident scene and located a 19 year old male who had suffered severe injuries. The 19 year old male was taken to the local medical clinic with severe life threatening injuries that are believed to have come from the physical fight. Despite medical efforts he was pronounced dead at the Whistler medical clinic which is only a few hundred meters away from the incident location where the physical fight took place. The Whistler RCMP reports that they currently have several suspects in custody related to this incident and are continuing to investigate.

There appears to have been witnesses to the fatal incident on May 17, 2015 in the village. A statement from one witness was posted on a local media publication. The RCMP are believed to also be interviewing witnesses to the incident and have anyone with information to contact the Whistler RCMP Detachment or the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. There was thousands of people walking around the village on May 17, 2015 during the May long weekend which is common each year.

The British Columbia Coroners service and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been contacted by the Whistler RCMP Detachment and are responding to this isolated incident in Whistler village.

The 19 year old male victim who died is reported to be from the lower mainland of BC, Canada. No name was released at time of publication. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448 or the Whistler RCMP Detachment at 604-932-3044.

The May long weekend in Whistler has a history of late night violence as large groups of young, intoxicated males clash in the public areas. During the 2015 May long weekend there were many RCMP officers in Whistler village on foot patrol and also driving HWY 99 along with the side streets. Many examples of enforcement were observed where RCMP officers engaged the public to seize open alcohol or perform traffic stops.

The RMOW during 2015 has spent what appears to be over $250,000 to try to stop the destructive violence that takes in the village during the annual May long weekend celebrations. The 2015 May long weekend started well with a peaceful crowd enjoying the classic rock performance by April Wine at 7:30 pm on Friday May 15th. As the sun went down and the village went dark large groups of youths gathered in the village which is when the incidents started to take place. As of 11 pm on both Friday and Saturday nights there was thousands of youths in Whistler village partying in the clubs and outdoors. Groups of very loud and aggressive youths could be seen walking the public areas looking for trouble. This is a common occurrence on the May long weekend in Whistler village. As of 2015 no immediate solution has been found while the RMOW is in the second year of trying the GO Fest events to try to fill the accommodations with more mature occupants. The time of year and the low cost of accommodations in Whistler resort is what appears to facilitate the youths coming to the resort and then causing trouble in the village late at night. The RMOW and RCMP were hoping that 2015 would be a step in the right direction as the annual GO Fest events were expanded to try to draw a more mature crowd into Whistler village.

At the start of the 2015 GO Fest Whistler Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden was observed partying in the village during the 7:30 pm April Wine concert on Friday night.

There have been several residents in the community who have called for additional RCMP check stops on HWY 99 at Function Junction during all seasons. The concept involves stopping trouble makers at the border of the resort before they come into the village and create severe problems. Many RCMP check stops in the past have been effective in increasing safety overall in the community. Function Junction and HWY 99 is an excellent choice of location since all vehicles must cross this point when entering or leaving the resort.

Local residents and visitors to the resort are reminded to be very careful when walking around the village late at night. Taking a taxi is the best option and if you have to walk, try to travel in groups and always carry a cellphone so you are able to dial 911 during an emergency. The local bus system is also a safe way to travel around Whistler resort. Make sure not to walk on the HWY and always use the adjacent valley trail to walk from one subdivision to another.

More information regarding the death of the male youth on May 17, 2015 is expected to be released on Tuesday May 19, 2015 by the Whistler RCMP Detachment.

On May 19, 2015 the RCMP released an update. “Three 17 year old youths are charged with Manslaughter, in connection with what is believed to have been an altercation between two groups spending the long weekend in Whistler. A fourth 18 year old man is also facing charges.”

