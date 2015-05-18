    Follow On Social Networks

Second Stabbing During 2015 May Long Weekend

May 18, 2015
       
RCMP Officers Whistler Check Stop

Two open alcohol containers left behind after a RCMP check stop on HWY 99 during the 2015 May long weekend. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on May 15, 2015

The Whistler RCMP detachment is reporting that a second stabbing incident has taken place in the village during the 2015 May long weekend. RCMP officers are investigating the incident which took place on May 17, 2015 on Whistler Way. It appears that a 19 year old victim suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident. The RCMP reports that the victim was taken to the local clinic in Whistler village then transported to Vancouver for medical treatment. The Whistler RCMP Detachment is continuing to investigate and do not report having any suspects in custody.

This is the second stabbing incident during the 2015 May long weekend. The first incident left one male dead and several others in police custody. The RCMP suspects that the two incidents are not related.

Anyone with information can contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

The RCMP has had additional officers on patrol in the village during the May long weekend for many years. Several of the annual problems are caused by groups of youth that come up from the lower mainland areas to the resort for the weekend.

RCMP Officer May Long Weekend Whistler 2015

An RCMP officer stands watch at the 2015 April Wine outdoor music concert in Whistler village. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on May 15, 2015

Local Residents Avoid The Village During May Long Weekend

Many local residents choose to leave town for the weekend or intentionally avoid the village late at night. The incidents of violence come as no surprise to the Whistler community which has tried to deal with the problem for many years. In previous years there was large amounts of damage to store fronts along with the usual physical altercations.

Stay tuned to The Whistler News for continued coverage of this developing story.

Whistler RCMP Enforcement

An RCMP officer in Whistler village stops a civilian suspect for what appears to be open alcohol. Photo by: Submitted from Public on May 18, 2013

