Whistler Blackcomb Announces Smoke Free Policy

Whistler Blackcomb resort in British Columbia, Canada has made a significant move by announcing that as of May 31, 2015 the entire resort will be smoke free with the introduction of new rules. This new policy covers a complete ban on smoking including tobacco, marijuana, e-cigarettes and vaporizers. Smoking anything is prohibited anywhere on the Whistler Blackcomb property at all times. It appears to be a complete smoking ban that is similar to other resorts in North America.

“We have made the decision to introduce a smoke-free policy at Whistler Blackcomb to preserve the pristine alpine environment our guests come here for,” says Dave Brownlie, President and CEO at Whistler Blackcomb.

Many local residents and visitors to the resort have welcomed this complete ban on smoking at Whistler Blackcomb. The resort has been moving towards no smoking for years and now the time has arrived for a new page to be turned in big mountain skiing and snowboarding. Smoking in the lift lines, chairlifts and gondola cabins has been a very controversial issue at times in the past. There has been many conflicts between smokers and non-smokers over the years as thousands of people use the same facility on a daily basis.

Whistler Blackcomb resort attracts visitors from around the world all of whom have different values when it comes to smoking policies. Different resorts around the world have wildly different policies when it comes to allowing smoking in the lift lines, on the lifts and in the gondola cabins. Grouse Mountain in British Columbia, Canada located North of Vancouver has had a complete smoking ban in place for many years.

Smoking at Whistler Blackcomb resort creates both a health and fire safety hazard. The fire hazard from smoking is most severe during the warm Summer months when the snow melts at the lower elevations. Whistler Blackcomb mountains are open for sightseeing daily during the Summer season and many people choose to smoke of the chair lifts when sightseeing or uploading to the alpine areas for skiing, snowboarding or mountain biking.

The municipality of Whistler has had a ban on smoking in place for many years which is enforced using a Bylaw.

https://www.whistler.ca/sites/default/files/bylaws/1884_2008.pdf

Whistler Blackcomb resort has tried to become more family friendly at times in the past. New signage and increased patrols have been tactics used by Whistler Blackcomb resort. This attempt to keep the resort safe and family friendly has been a challenge in years past with some customers engaging in mass drinking and smoking. A classic example is a previous event that took place at the Magic Castle on Blackcomb mountain. This location is where the young children go to play. As you can see from the videos below there are also adults who go there to play while drinking and smoking.

Whistler Blackcomb resort appears to be on the right track with this decision to go smoke free. Skiing and snowboarding is a very healthy exercise activity to begin with. The ban on smoking is expected to be a perfect match for the outdoor activity style of product that Whistler Blackcomb resort sells on mass to people from around the world. Whistler Blackcomb resort has upwards of 20,000 customers per day at times and the ban on smoking is expected to accommodate the majority.

