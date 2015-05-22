Four People Charged In May Long Weekend Death

A total of four people have been charged in North Vancouver Criminal Court for the 2015 May long weekend death of Luka Gordic. Two days of very emotional situations unfolded at the North Vancouver Criminal Court location on May 20, 2015 and May 21, 2015 as the bail hearings for the accused suspects went forward. Two of the four people were granted bail by the judge while one remains in custody of the RCMP with no option of bail and another has a pending bail hearing. Details about the fatal incident on May 17, 2015 in Whistler village are starting to emerge in various reports. The various stories depict a night in Whistler resort that started with fun in the village and ended with the tragic death of Luka Gordic after a conflict between two groups of youth. Luka Gordic was visiting from Burnaby for the May long weekend and is the most recent victim of late night violence in Whistler village.

Luka Gordic was a youth who was stabbed at approximately 12:30 am on May 17, 2015 in Whistler village and died later from his injuries while in medical care. The RCMP arrested multiple suspects and detained them until their bail hearings in North Vancouver Criminal Court. Lawyers represented the accused and made statements on the courthouse steps after the proceedings in front of a large amount of media coverage. A very large amount of Luka Gordic’s family and friends all dressed in black attended the accused bail proceedings at the North Vancouver Criminal Court location. The safety in Whistler village has always been a controversial subject and this recent incident has ignited a very heated debate about how the RMOW and RCMP handle enforcement. Luka Gordic is reported to have been an academic who was starting a new career and was in Whistler village to celebrate.

Incidents that take place in Whistler village are sent to the North Vancouver criminal Court location for processing. Incidents that take place North of Whistler village are sent to the Pemberton Criminal Court location. Whistler village is the dividing line for which court location is used for processing.

A local news station published coverage of the events at the North Vancouver Criminal Court location which can be seen in the video linked below.

http://globalnews.ca/news/2010602/i-just-hope-luka-is-in-a-better-place-whistler-stabbing-victims-mom-speaks-out/

A social website page was setup on Facebook calling for “justice” remembering Luka Gordic.

https://www.facebook.com/justiceforlukagordic

The processing of the suspects is expected to take a long time at the North Vancouver Criminal Court location. The RCMP reports that they are currently gathering evidence related to the incident on May 17, 2015.

Additional Articles: