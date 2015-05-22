Major Pedestrian Changes At Whistler Heliport

The RMOW has been forced to make drastic changes to the Whistler village pedestrian walkways around the Medical Centre heliport. During 2014 & 2015 the RMOW in order to comply with safety regulations has closed off all pedestrian access around the Whistler village Medical Centre heliport. This is to ensure that the pedestrians do not walk around the heliport landing area during times when emergency helicopters are coming and going. This situation of the heliport landing pad being already built and having to comply with regulations has caused major changes to be implemented which has seriously reshaped the North end of the village. There are thousands of pedestrians in Whistler village on any given day many of whom will be affected by this change. The RMOW appears to have given up controlling the area during landings and takeoffs and decide to block all access while removing both the sidewalks and brick walkways.

There have been sidewalks and walkways removed along with wooden fences installed around the Whistler village Medical Centre. Big changes have taken place recently in this area of Whistler village where space is very limited. The resort has grown rapidly over the years which has caused every available space in Whistler village to become occupied. Having an active helipad at the Whistler Medical Centre is crucial to the resort’s ability to handle the injured people. Over 20,000 people a day sometimes visit the area many of whom engage in adventure sports such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking.

Now during 2015 pedestrians are finding new ways to travel around the village on foot. Whistler resort is an excellent place to enjoy walks along the valley trail and the village pedestrian only stroll. There is a lot of vehicle traffic around the edges of the resort which makes it dangerous for pedestrians at times. There have been many fatal accidents in the past with motor vehicles hitting pedestrians.

The RMOW has a history of not enforcing their own bylaws and allowing contraventions to continue. No jaywalking enforcement has ever been observed taking place at the street corner where the Whistler Medical Centre is located and new signage was installed by the RMOW.

New pedestrian crossing lights were installed in two locations on one side of the Whistler Medical Centre heliport. Many residents were pleased by this move to provide additional safety to pedestrians when crossing the busy street. These street crossing have often been a dangerous situation as the amount of pedestrians and bikes crossing grows as the resort expands each year.

