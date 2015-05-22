    Follow On Social Networks

Major Pedestrian Changes At Whistler Heliport

May 22, 2015
       
Whistler Village Sign

A new public notice sign posted by the RMOW in the village to show the walkway is closed around the medical centre heliport landing area. Photo by: Submitted from Public on May 22, 2015

The RMOW has been forced to make drastic changes to the Whistler village pedestrian walkways around the Medical Centre heliport. During 2014 & 2015 the RMOW in order to comply with safety regulations has closed off all pedestrian access around the Whistler village Medical Centre heliport. This is to ensure that the pedestrians do not walk around the heliport landing area during times when emergency helicopters are coming and going. This situation of the heliport landing pad being already built and having to comply with regulations has caused major changes to be implemented which has seriously reshaped the North end of the village. There are thousands of pedestrians in Whistler village on any given day many of whom will be affected by this change. The RMOW appears to have given up controlling the area during landings and takeoffs and decide to block all access while removing both the sidewalks and brick walkways.

Whistler Street Signs

Traditional Whistler village stroll directions sign posted by the RMOW in the village to around the medical centre heliport landing area. Photo by: Submitted from Public on May 22, 2015

There have been sidewalks and walkways removed along with wooden fences installed around the Whistler village Medical Centre. Big changes have taken place recently in this area of Whistler village where space is very limited. The resort has grown rapidly over the years which has caused every available space in Whistler village to become occupied. Having an active helipad at the Whistler Medical Centre is crucial to the resort’s ability to handle the injured people. Over 20,000 people a day sometimes visit the area many of whom engage in adventure sports such as skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking.

Whistler Medical Helicopter

The Whistler Health Care Centre helipad that is beside the Whistler village pedestrian crosswalk area. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on May 20, 2013

Now during 2015 pedestrians are finding new ways to travel around the village on foot. Whistler resort is an excellent place to enjoy walks along the valley trail and the village pedestrian only stroll. There is a lot of vehicle traffic around the edges of the resort which makes it dangerous for pedestrians at times. There have been many fatal accidents in the past with motor vehicles hitting pedestrians.

Children In Whistler Village

Young children walk in Whistler village during the warm Summer season while the RMOW / RCMP / CVSE fail to control the streets and bind the commercial vehicle operators into compliance. Photo by: Submitted From Public on September 8, 2011.

The RMOW has a history of not enforcing their own bylaws and allowing contraventions to continue. No jaywalking enforcement has ever been observed taking place at the street corner where the Whistler Medical Centre is located and new signage was installed by the RMOW.

No Jaywalking Sign

Pedestrians ignore the new no jaywalking sign in Whistler village that was installed by the RMOW during 2013. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on April 1, 2013

New pedestrian crossing lights were installed in two locations on one side of the Whistler Medical Centre heliport. Many residents were pleased by this move to provide additional safety to pedestrians when crossing the busy street. These street crossing have often been a dangerous situation as the amount of pedestrians and bikes crossing grows as the resort expands each year.

Whistler Village Pedestrian Crosswalk

New flashing light system installed onto the existing Whistler village pedestrain crosswalk. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on May 20, 2013

Category: Community, News
Publish Date: May 22, 2015
Posted By: Staff Reporter
Copyright: © Copyright - All Rights Reserved

