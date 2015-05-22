RCMP Requires Security Videos At Building Expense

After the fatal stabbing in Whistler village during the 2015 May long weekend the Whistler RCMP Detachment is requiring a building to provide 20 hours of security camera footage from 12 individual cameras at the expense of the building owners. This is incurring a large amount of financial cost upon the building owners who must pay a computer technician to manually export the thousands of security videos that are included in the 20 hour / 12 camera timeframe. Then the security videos have to be burned to Data DVD disks which is gigabytes of data being transferred due to the thousands of files involved. The start date for the security videos is May 16, 2015 with the end date is May 17, 2015 and include all videos from inside the private building. The RCMP says that they are canvassing the local area to try to obtain video footage of criminal suspects. The RCMP notes that the security videos are being provided to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team for an investigation.

The strata manager for the building has noted that all building owners are required to provide the security videos from their cameras to the RCMP when requested. This appears to be based upon Canadian law where the RCMP could apply for a court order and compel the building owners to provide the videos at their expense.

The building owners originally declined to pay for the footage to be provided to the Whistler RCMP Detachment due to the elevated cost involved but did agree to provide the security videos to begin with. After the Whistler RCMP Detachment repeated their demand, the building owners have decided to pay to have the security videos provided and declined to contest the demand for videos by the RCMP in civil court. The building owners are not pleased about the cost of exporting the security videos being incurred upon them.

Some residents of the community fear that the RCMP would directly arrest the building owners and charge them with Obstruction of a Peace Officer under Section 129 of the Criminal Code Of Canada. Many residents live in fear of continued RCMP misconduct based upon previous controversial actions of the RCMP in the past. A classic example is when the RCMP showed up at a civilian’s door with a search warrant alleging an officer was the victim of defamatory libel instead of filing a claim in civil claim in court (see article here). The BC Civil Liberties Association alleges that the RCMP is using ‘extraordinary measures’ to silence their critics. Section 129 of the Canadian Criminal Code reads as follows.

“129. Every one who

(a) resists or wilfully obstructs a public officer or peace officer in the execution of his duty or any person lawfully acting in aid of such an officer,(b) omits, without reasonable excuse, to assist a public officer or peace officer in the execution of his duty in arresting a person or in preserving the peace, after having reasonable notice that he is required to do so, or(c) resists or wilfully obstructs any person in the lawful execution of a process against lands or goods or in making a lawful distress or seizure,

is guilty of

(d) an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or(e) an offence punishable on summary conviction.”

A previous example where the RCMP demanded to be provided with media footage from mobile cameras was in Vancouver, BC, Canada during 2011. A dispute between various Vancouver media outlets and the RCMP took place after the Vancouver Stanley Cup riots. The RCMp demanded to be provided with all video footage by the media outlets who initially refused. An article about this previous incident can be viewed using the link below.

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/media-outlets-challenge-vancouver-police-riot-footage-order-1.1094228

RCMP Refuses Service Then Requires Civilians To Pay

The Whistler RCMP Detachment is very controversial because it refuses enforcement services when the officers become aware of illegal actions. The concept is called selective enforcement. There are many well documented examples of the Whistler RCMP Detachment refusing enforcement services to the community. After refusing enforcement services the Whistler RCMP Detachment requires building owners to pay to provide security videos in such examples as the 2015 May long weekend. Many building owners are frustrated with the Whistler RCMP Detachment which knowingly allows illegal activity to continue without enforcement after absorbing the public funding that is made available by the RMOW to maintain public safety. Allowing criminal activity to continue in Whistler resort is very dangerous. When the Whistler RCMP Detachment refuses service then incurs direct costs upon the public it causes many residents to become completely disenfranchised with the RCMP. The Whistler RCMP Detachment continues to engage in selective enforcement during 2015 and there appears to be no end in sight for such controversial actions in the community which are putting the public at risk.

RCMP ‘E’ Division Apologizes For Officer Rob Knapton’s Conduct

In previous years the ‘E’ Division headquarters of the RCMP located in Surrey, BC, Canada has apologized for the conduct of their officers posted in Whistler, BC, Canada. The most recent apology was regarding the conduct of RCMP officer Rob Knapton who was accused of providing non-impartial service to the community and the operation of a secret media distribution list. RCMP ‘E’ Division blocked officer Rob Knapton twice who was working under the supervision of officer Steve LeClair. The acknowledgement of problems at the Whistler RCMP Detachment was made by Deputy Commissioner Craig Callens and Superintendent Janice Armstrong. The BC Civil Liberties Association noted that RCMP officer Rob Knapton declined to respond to their correspondence when the problems were investigated. The actions of several officers in Whistler resort continue to be very controversial going forward into 2015.

Civil Lawsuit Filled Against Two Whistler RCMP Officers

A civil court lawsuit was filed in years past against two officers working at the Whistler RCMP Detachment. The lawsuit was filled by a civilian who alleged misconduct on Monday, Feb. 6, 2012 by the Whistler RCMP Detachment officers Scott Hoekstra and Gian Millette.

Civilians Demand That The RCMP & RMOW Stop The Selective Enforcement

Many civilians have openly called for the end of selective enforcement by the RCMP and the RMOW. Canada is a country built upon equality yet the RCMP & RMOW openly operate on a non equality basis by not enforcing the laws equally and engaging in selective enforcement. Some residents allege that the process is called a “good guy” policy being used by the RCMP & RMOW. The RMOW acknowledges that they are taking into account the type of job being performed when engaging in enforcement actions or the marital status of the person filing a complaint. Earlier in May 2015 RCMP officer Neil Cross stated that the RCMP believes that illegal activity is the responsibility of the RMOW & SLRD. During the 2015 May long weekend RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden was observed partying in the village hours before a civilian was stabbed to death during a fatal incident.

Civilians Warned To Avoid The Whistler RCMP Detachment

The enforcement service refusals from the Whistler RCMP Detachment across many years in the past are creating a very dangerous situation. This is because when the RCMP refuses enforcement services the civilians who bring forward the complaints potentially become the targets of RCMP misconduct. The RCMP also allows criminal activity to continue which creates public endangerment to begin with. The Whistler RCMP Detachment claims to not have enough resources to deal with the illegal activity that they are becoming aware of which is a completely false statement. This is proven often when the RCMP officers engage in media related events while failing to engage in enforcement upon criminals who operate in direct sight of the RCMP. The Whistler RCMP Detachment appears to have time to perform media and public relations while claiming not to have time to engage in enforcement actions upon criminals who openly operate in plain sight on schedule. Whistler resort is a community that has become known for relaxed RCMP and RMOW enforcement. Many local residents in Whistler regret trusting the RCMP officers and found themselves being falsely accused with inaccurate claims. Confidence in the Whistler RCMP Detachment and RMOW has been very low at times in the past because of the actions of specific officers while on duty. There appears to be a very low amount of RCMP and RMOW officer accountability in the past with several calls for increased oversight of the regulatory agencies.

There have been many incidents of RCMP officer misconduct in the past. 2013, 2014 & 2015 bring more digital video cameras in every community and consequently more videos of RCMP officers engaging in misconduct.

More information about controversial actions by the RCMP can be viewed on the BC Civil Liberties website using the link below.

https://bccla.org/

A recent report noted 322 incidents of RCMP corruption in the past.

http://news.nationalpost.com/news/canada/rcmp-study-found-322-incidents-of-corruption-in-mountie-ranks-and-12-cases-involved-organized-crime

There is even a dedicated Wikipedia page dedicated to the subject of RCMP misconduct.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_controversies_involving_the_Royal_Canadian_Mounted_Police

The Canadian government implemented new laws in the past to try to increase police accountability called the Enhancing Royal Canadian Mounted Police Accountability Act. More information can be viewed using the link below.

http://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/annualstatutes/2013_18/FullText.html

A civil rights institute in the USA called CATO has compiled some examples of how police abuse civilians and then get caught on video. Digital video cameras are expected to expose more police misconduct in the future as the recording devices become more accessible to the public. The CATO video regarding police misconduct can be seen using the link below.

http://www.cato.org/events/recording-police-citizen-journalism-against-law

Whistler RCMP Detachment Service Refusals Remain A Controversial Topic Of Public Safety

The allegations of the RCMP not stopping illegal activity in the village and around the resort remains a very controversial subject. There are blatant examples of the Whistler RCMP Detachment knowingly allowing criminals to control the lands and engage in a variety of illegal activities. The tolerance of criminals in the community by the Whistler RCMP Detachment is putting both local residents and visitors to the resort at risk during all seasons.

