Whistler Stabbing Victim Luka Gordic Laid To Rest

The most recent victim of tragic late night violence in Whistler village has been laid to rest in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada during a funeral held by his family. It is being reported that more than 1,000 people attended the funeral ceremony that had visitors from by both Luka Gordic’s family and members of the public who came to pay their respects. Several members of the Gordic family have spoken publicly to condemn the late night violence in Whistler village that took the life of Luka Gordic on May 17, 2015 at approximately 12:30 AM. The Gordic family has repeatedly called for the Canadian justice system to hold the four people accused accountable for the death of their loved family member. Visitors to Whistler village continue to be buried in the graveyards around the resort after being innocent victims of preventable late night violence. The dangerous situation in Whistler village is very tragic and the controversy regarding what the RCMP and RMOW should do to produce a permanent solution continues.

The death of Luka Gordic on May 17, 2015 at approximately 12:30 AM during the 2015 May long weekend is the latest example of late night violence in Whistler village that has been an ongoing challenge for the RCMP and RMOW. Many residents feel that the RCMP and RMOW can do more to maintain basic public safety and have spoken out publicly after various incidents of violence. The annual May long weekend violence and vandalisms in the resort is one of the most common topics of discussion when the safety of Whistler village is debated. During the 2015 May long weekend there was additional RCMP officers in the village on patrol. Two RCMP officers were observed searching a civilian vehicle in Whistler village at the Marketplace parking lot at approximately 11 pm just before the fatal incident that took the life of Luka Gordic occurred. The parking lot at Marketplace has been a frequent location of late night violence in the past because of the 24 hour convenience store and restaurant. One of the most controversial photos taken during the 2015 May long weekend was of current RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden who partied in the village at Araxi Restaurant instead of trying to increase public safety around the resort. Many people have accused current RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden of not doing enough to maintain basic public safety in the village late at night. Constituents allege that current RMOW Mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden prioritizes socializing over public safety and there is a lot of evidence available to support this allegation.

A public memorial was setup in Whistler village to remember Luka Gordic at the spot where he is being reported to have been stabbed in a fight on May 17, 2015 during the 2015 May long weekend. The memorial is setup in the walkway at the entrance to Marketplace from Main Street in the village. It includes flowers, a candle and a note. The memorial for Luka Gordic is expected to grow in the days to come as the resort becomes fully aware of the latest incident of late night violence in the village.

A video from the family memorial service for Luka Gordic at the Spanish Banks beach in Vancouver was recently posted to YouTube. This video really does justice to how serious the situation is and how much a permanent solution to the late night violence in Whistler is needed as the results of fatal incidents unfold in the days afterwards.

The fourth person who is alleged to have been a participant in the stabbing of Luka Gordic has been held temporarily without bail by a judge in North Vancouver Criminal Court. The accused is an 18 year old male who is alleged to have attacked Luka Gordic and participated in stabbing him during a fight which lead to his death at the Whistler Medical Centre. The next court appearance will be June 15, 2015 in North Vancouver.

The criminal court trial of the 4 people accused of attacking Luka Gordic is expected to proceed during the Summer of 2015 with intense media coverage and a very large amount of controversy. During the initial criminal court sessions in North Vancouver there has been many members of the public attending. The facts of the tragic incident on May 17, 2015 are expected to come out during the pending criminal court trial of the four accused.

One of the issues being raised after the death of Luka Gordic on May 17, 2015 is the ability of the Whistler Medical Centre to handle victims of stabbings and gunfire. The Whistler Medical Centre is very good at being able to handle injuries from skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking 7 days a week. It is being reported that the facility needs more resources to be able to handle the victims of late night violence in the village. The medical staff at the Whistler Medical Centre are very good and passionately try to take the very best care of injured people 365 days a year. Luka Gordic was stabbed just a few hundred metres away from the Whistler Medical Clinic where he later passed away from the injuries sustained during the fight at the Marketplace shopping complex.

An emergency physician at the Whistler Health Care Centre openly called for the closing of the clubs in Whistler village during the May long weekend. A copy of the letter sent to the RMOW Council can be read below. Using the link below the full RMOW Council document can be viewed.

“I’m an emergency physician at the Whistler Health Care Center. Everyone at work dreads the May long weekend, as we typically see a spike in violent injuries and partying overdoses. This weekend was no different. Resuscitating and pronouncing young people is by far the worst part of my job, and the young man this weekend who died a violent death was one of the most difficult experiences I’ve ever had at work. We must take more serious steps to curb the violence up here on this weekend. Groups of young men from the Lower Mainland are the problem, and they are universally looking to “go out” at night, which is why they are here instead of Squamish or somewhere else. They are not here to ride the bike park. I submit that if we closed our nightclubs on May long weekend, they wouldn’t bother coming up, they’d go elsewhere. Perhaps some of the money and energy that goes into filling hotel beds this weekend could go into compensating the clubs for closing their doors. The vast majority of long time locals wouldn’t be upset.

This issue should be of interest to everyone, including Tourism Whistler, the Muni, and all local businesses. An alternative to closing the clubs would be to advertise for people to stay away on this weekend, turn it into a ghost town, which I doubt would be popular. Advertising the weekend as family friendly, while not taking more drastic steps to keep these guys out of town, is simply unethical. Someone else is going to get hurt, or worse our kids, our friends. GO Fest is nice, but does absolutely nothing to change the problem. Time for meaningful action. Clark Lewis”

https://www.whistler.ca/sites/default/files/related/municipal-government/packages/2015-05-26_regular_council_package.compressed.pdf

The concept of the RMOW buying out the nightclubs in order to deter violent party people from attending the resort is a viable solution that might work. The RMOW has millions of dollars available in public funding to try to produce a solution for the problem of late night violence in the resort. Time will tell what action the RMOW takes to try to make Whistler village safe for everyone. For now everyone is advised to avoid Whistler village late at night especially after the nightclubs close and large amounts of highly intoxicated people gather in the public areas. The Whistler taxi loop has been a location where there have been many incidents of late night violence.

One fact is for sure is that the situation in Whistler resort cannot go forward as is anymore. Something major needs to be done to stop the incidents of late night violence in Whistler resort during all seasons.

