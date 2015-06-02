It has been officially announced that the Whistler Sliding Centre in the Pacific Coast mountains of British Columbia, Canada will host the 2019 Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships. The announcement was made on the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation website after the 2015 annual congress in Ghent, Belgium. This is great news for the Whistler Sliding Centre and the resort which is eager to host more events at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games venues.

At the annual 2015 International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation congress the Whistler Sliding Centre icetrack was selected with the majority of votes which was 20 to 19 overall. The other option for the 2019 Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships was the icetrack in Altenberg, Germany. Saint Moritz in Switzerland also applied to host the 2019 World Championships but was eliminated in the first round of voting. The location of upcoming events is determined years in advance by voting at the annual congress.

The last time the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships took place in the country of Canada was during 2005 in Calgary, Alberta. This will be the first time that the Whistler Sliding Centre hosts the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships. The Whistler Sliding Centre is part of the 2010 Winter Olympic Games legacy that continues in the years to come at the base of Blackcomb mountain.

The Whistler Sliding Centre has been desperate to host events after the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in order to obtain funds to pay for the facility. The Whistler Sliding Centre has been in financial difficulty since the completion of the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. The RMOW granted a very controversial Permissive Tax Exemption to the facility which competes directly with the private sector by offering rentals for events such as weddings and conferences. However, even with the private sector competition the RMOW still granted the Permissive Tax Exemption. Details about the commercial rental operation of the Whistler Sliding Centre can be viewed using the link below.

Many athletes and local residents will be pleased that this major sporting event is going to be hosted by the Whistler Sliding Centre during 2019. Many World Cup events have been held at the icetrack in Whistler before and after the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. The events are very popular with spectators who live and visit the resort during the Winter season. Building the Whistler Sliding Centre was a major controversy in the first place because the facility requires a lot of money each year to continue to operate. Initially the facility was fund by the 2010 Winter Olympic Games. Now during 2015 the facility must rely upon money coming in from venue rentals.

