Plastic Bag Solution Moves Forward By 5 Cents

On May 1, 2015 grocery stores and drug store retailers in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada decided that they will charge 5 cents for any plastic bag. The idea is that it will discourage customers from relying upon plastic bags and start using reusable bags when shopping in Whistler. This comes after the decision to ban plastics bags outright using a new RMOW Bylaw in Whistler did not go forward.

New signage at the Whistler grocery stores has been observed noting the new 5 cents charge for using a plastic bag. 5 cents is the minimum amount that can be charged since the penny was discontinued as currency in Canada. All of the grocery stores in Whistler offer reusable shopping bags as a paid option. There are many grocery and drug retailers in Whistler that make thousands of sales per day which results in a very large amount of plastic bags being used.

One of the first RMOW politicians to move forward at the council meetings was Councillor Jack Crompton. The RMOW decided to investigate solutions and consult with the grocery stores instead of voting on an outright ban which would be enforced using a new RMOW Bylaw. The decision to ban plastic bags appears to be blocked by potential damage done to the customer shopping experience in Whistler resort. Many people do not come to the resort with reusable shopping bags so banning plastic bags outright could have a potentially negative effect upon shoppers.

A hotel tried using reusable shopping bags in there nightly rental accommodations as a pilot project to see if the concept would work. The idea was to put reusable bags in the rooms and people could use them during their visit to the resort.

The has been several incidents of plastic bag pollution in the community across the years past. The village and surrounding forest areas have had documented instances of pollution from various sources. Plastic bags are one of the main sources which appears to come from the retail shopping in the village which is open 7 days a week, 365 days a year with between 10,000 to 20,000 visitors per day.

More information about the plastic bag ban in Whistler resort can be viewed on the RMOW website within the council minutes.

https://www.whistler.ca/sites/default/files/related/municipal-government/packages/2012-02-19_package_council_regular.pdf

Whistler resort continues to search for a permanent solution to the problem of plastic bag pollution in the resort. The implementation of the new 5 cents charge for plastic bags is movement forward towards a permanent solution but probably is not a complete one in itself. Time will tell how much the 5 cents charge for a plastic bag will reduce the overall amount of plastic bags being used by customers. All of the grocery and drug store retailers have the ability to track their plastic bag usage. All of the grocery and drug store retailers have the right to charge 10 cents or 15 cents for a plastic bag. There are several options available at all times during 2015 when trying to find a permanent solution to the very serious problems that plastic bag pollution creates.

