Wild 4X4 Off Road Whistler Resort Adventures

Whistler resort is the perfect place to stay and enjoy wild 4×4 off road adventures in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. The forest trails around the resort and the local Green River facility offer a wide variety of 4×4 off road options during the Summer season. The Pacific Coast of Canada is a fantastic area with amazing sightseeing at every 4×4 off road experience.

Old forestry logging trails offer excellent access into the backcountry into very scenic 4×4 off road areas. The old logging trails are connected by HWY 99 from the Vancouver to Pemberton areas.

The largest annual 4×4 off road rally is the Pemberton Off Road Rebels event at Green River. This is located North of Whistler resort along HWY 99 at the Green River 4×4 facility. The events are held during June each year which attracts a large amount of 4×4 off road enthusiasts. This event is the oldest running rally in the Sea To Sky Corridor which features a variety of tracks.

More information about the Pemberton Off Road Rebels events at Green River facility can be viewed on the club Facebook page using the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/pembertonoffroadrebels

All of the events feature lots of sunshine and wild 4×4 off road action. The Whistler resort areas plays the perfect host for super fun 4×4 off road experiences.

There is a selection of events during the annual rally at Green River.

Lot of families enjoy the annual 4×4 off road rally events which feature sunshine, food, entertainment and wild 4×4 off road action.

The tradition of 4×4 off road lives in the Sea To Sky Corridor areas and Whistler resort is an excellent place to stay.

The full sets of photos from the 4×4 off road rally events can be viewed in the download section.

http://www.thewhistlernews.com/download-photos/

Additional Articles: