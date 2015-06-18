Second 2015 May Long Weekend Stabbing Charges

The Whistler RCMP Detachment is reporting that they have arrested and laid charges against a suspect for the second stabbing incident during the 2015 May long weekend. The suspect is charged with Aggravated Assault under Section 268 of the Criminal Code Of Canada after an arrest warrant was executed in Surrey, BC on June 15, 2015. A 17 year old resident of Vancouver, BC was arrested and cannot be named under the Canadian Youth Criminal Justice Act. The first Criminal Court appearance for the youth suspect was on June 15, 2015. The suspect was held in custody and is set to appear again in Criminal Court on June 18, 2015. This appears to be the first arrest in relation to the stabbing incident on Whistler Way during the 2015 May long weekend.

More information about the Aggravated Assault Criminal Court charge can be viewed in Section 268 of the Criminal Code Of Canada using the link below.

http://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-46/section-268.html

The Whistler RCMP Detachment has been investigating the second stabbing incident which occurred on Whistler Way in the outer area of the village on May 17, 2015. The second stabbing incident was reported to RCMP before midnight on May 17, 2015. Multiple RCMP officers attended to the scene and located a 19 year old victim who suffered multiple stab wounds. It appears that multiple youths engaged in late night violence on the edge of the village where there are reduced amounts of RCMP patrols. The victim was taken to the Whistler Medical Health Centre then transported to Vancouver, BC for further medical treatment.

During the May 2015, May long weekend there were two stabbing incidents involving multiple youths who were visiting the resort. The Whistler RCMP Detachment states that there appears to be no connection between the two stabbing incidents that took place during May 2015. The first stabbing incident resulted in the death of Luka Gordic at the Whistler Medical Health Centre. Multiple suspects in the first stabbing incident were arrested and are currently appearing in North Vancouver Criminal Court bail hearings.

The RCMP had many local and imported officers patrolling the village during the 2015 May long weekend. This time of year during the Spring season has been a problem for Whistler resort in the past with many incidents of late night violence by groups of youth. The RMOW has been searching for a permanent solution to the late night violence and vandalisms that the youth visitors to the resort engage in. As of 2015 a good solution has not been found and the incidents of late night violence continue making Whistler village very dangerous at times.

The details about the two stabbing incidents in Whistler village during the 2015 May long weekend are expected to become public in the months to follow as the trials of the suspects go forward. As of June 2015, very few details about the incidents are known due to the publication bans that are in place due to the young age of the suspects. During June 2015, the situation at the North Vancouver Criminal Court location is already boiling over with emotions and conflicts as the family of Luka Gordic watch the suspects being released on bail. There are many Court Sheriffs patrolling the North Vancouver court house location who at times have their weapons drawn and are having to stop people from being mobbed on the street. The aftermath of these late night youth stabbing incidents continues to go forward in broad daylight at the criminal court locations. The situation is expected to become more controversial as the criminal court proceedings go forward during the Summer of 2015.

