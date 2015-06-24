Whistler Summer Music Concert Series Continues

The RMOW has announced that the Summer music concert series will continue during 2015 using funding from the Province of British Columbia’s Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI). The Festivals, Events and Animation (FE&A) program has been funded for years by the government which has lead to more outdoor concerts in Whistler village. The creation of Whistler Olympic Plaza has provided a large stage area for staging the various music concerts. Due to the constant flow of public funding the Summer music concert series has continued without any major obstacles. Thousands of visitors and locals at the resort have enjoyed many live entertainment concerts at Whistler Olympic Plaza.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performances has become a tradition during the Canada Day celebrations. 2015 also sees the return of several other musicians to Whistler resort. The selection of music performances appears to be more conservative that will appeal to a more mature crowd going forward into 2015. The choice of traditional music performances for the Summer concert series has been well received by the general public.

All of the outdoor concert shows are free for the public. Blankets are recommended for seating on the Great Lawn. All shows end at 10:00 p.m. or earlier. The lineup for the 2015 Summer concert series in Whistler village is listed below.

July 1 3:00 p.m. Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

July 3 8:00 p.m. Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

July 4 8:00 p.m. Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

July 5 2:00 p.m. Whistler Institute Orchestra

July 30 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. High and Mighty Brass Band

July 31 8:30 p.m. Nahko & Medicine for the People

August 1 8:30 p.m. Michael Franti

August 21 7:30 p.m. Dal Richards’ Orchestra

August 22 7:30 p.m. Moon vs Sun featuring Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk

August 28 7:30 p.m. Shane Koyczan and the Short Story Long

August 29 7:30 p.m. Blue Rodeo

September 5 7:30 p.m. Great Lake Swimmers

September 6 Celebrate the RMOW’s 40th anniversary with Spirit of the West

The free outdoor music concert series provided by the RMOW is expected to continue in the years to come. The free outdoor music concert series is a successful model for Whistler village which has been proven over many years. Music concerts at Whistler Olympic Plaza have been very popular over the years since the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

Whistler village hosts a local population of approximately 10,000 people and sees daily visits of up to an additional 20,000 people. The resort is a beautiful vacation destination in the Pacific Coast mountains of British Columbia, Canada. The dates selected for the 2015 Summer concert series are traditional holiday dates which leads to increased attendance during times when the resort is more busy.

The tradition of free outdoor Summer music concerts has been a success over the years past and is expected to continue. Many quality music performances have been made available in the village which has made the village more entertaining for everyone. The Great Lawn has made Whistler Olympic Plaza enjoyable every day and during the music concerts provides a unique spectator seating arrangement.

