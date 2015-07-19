Massive 42 Acre Edgewater Whistler Property Sold

Whistler residents were stunned during July 2015 to learn that the massive 42 acre Edgewater property located North of Whistler village has sold to foreign ownership. According to Edgewater Lodge staff on July 17, 2015 the new owners are from Singapore and have tentative plans to redevelop the property for private commercial usage. Both the current nightly rental accommodations and activities will close to the public around the end of October 2015. The Edgewater property will undergo construction and upgrades for about two years then reopen to what is believed to be a private corporate retreat facility. These will be the only major changes to the very popular resort style vacation property in many years. The sale price and real estate agent is currently unknown. The property is currently described by visitors on social media as “A dreamy place to relax”.

The Edgewater property is one of the most desirable in all of Whistler resort. It is also one of the largest. The land is located along Green lake and HWY 99 North of the village in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. The far side boarders glacier fed Green Lake and faces Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. The property features controlled land access due to the geography which makes it even more valuable. The Edgewater property is very unique and has many excellent natural features such as old growth forest, rivers, beaches and supernatural scenic views.

The Edgewater property has been owned and operated by a local family for years up until 2015. It was a classic example of a local ownership and operated success storey. The commercial usage of the land has developed over the years to now include hotel style accommodations, a restaurant, horse stables with riding trails and a recreation boating area.

The restaurant at the Edgewater Lodge was considered to be one of the best in the community. The quiet table setting location along the lake and fine dining made for a successful combination. The dining was so good that many people travelled from the village to the Edgewater location just for the dining when visiting the resort for a vacation. The menu featured Northwestern style cuisine. The facility was often used for weddings and corporate retreat style of private rental events.

The Edgewater property was not expropriated by the RMOW years ago. The Rainbow Park property located alongside another lake was expropriated by the RMOW and a huge lawsuit followed in which the RMOW lost a lot of public taxpayer money. The two properties tell the tale of what happens when each land travels down a different ownership path across the decades that Whistler resort has developed. The Edgewater property is an example that stayed within private ownership and was sold years later at open market value.

Many local residents and visitors to the resort are sad to see the Edgewater property close during 2015. The Edgewater property has been one of the featured attractions in Whistler resort for many years and was enjoyed by thousands of vacation visitors. It featured a well planned combination of dining, activities and rental accommodations that made it a very enjoyable place to visit. The facilities are currently open during the Summer of 2015 for those who want to make one last visit to the restaurant or outdoor activities.

