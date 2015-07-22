The 2015 Pemberton Music Festival has built upon the success of last year by continuing to grow into a massive outdoor annual music festival. Over 115,000 people were reported to have attended the 2015 Pemberton Music festival during the warm Summer month of July. The events ran from Wednesday to Sunday with 120 performances by a selection of 113 artists. This festival is very popular and is one of the premiere Summer concerts currently available in the Sea To Sky Corridor. There have been several successful years recently for this festival and the 2015 events appear to have gone smooth with no major incidents being reported.

The 2015 lineup of musicians included popular performers such as Kendrick Lamar, The Black Keys, J. Cole, Tiësto, Hozier, Kid Cudi, Missy Elliott, Weezer, Jane’s Addiction, Broken Social Scene, Alice Cooper, Ludacris and many more. There were also several comedian performances during the festival. There appears to be a mix of music styles at the festival which appeals to a large amount of people. Many people who attended the 2015 festival noted that they had a great time and would return again.

It is reported that over 5 million people viewed the concerts online using the Global 24 Hour Live Story on Snapchat. The Pemberton Music Festival appears to be embracing the digital technologies available by allowing the performances to be viewed over the Internet. The music lineup of performances is popular to people from around the world so the amounts of viewers online does come as a surprise. HUKA Entertainment also has a long history of promoting music events which leads to a large base of followers to begin with.

After the event there were some concerns about participant garbage left behind after the 2015 events in Pemberton. A photo posted online to Facebook shows a field of garbage left at the festival grounds by campers. Festival organizers noted that the cleanup is in progress and that many campers choose to leave items behind instead of packing them out to take home. Many people online expressed their discontent with what they had seen in the photo showing the mass amounts of garbage laying on the ground with the nature of the Pemberton Valley in the background.

HUKA Entertainment from Los Angeles, USA revived the Pemberton Music Festival a few years after the festival stopped running under old management. The new management company HUKA Entertainment company appears to be doing well with another successful production during 2015. The annual festival is in general well received by the local communities in the Sea To Sky Corridor.

The Pemberton Music Festival is expected to return to the Sea To Sky Corridor during the Summer of 2016. Tickets for the 2016 event dates are currently on sale. Many local residents and visitors to the Sea To Sky Corridor has already stated that they will attend the 2016 festival in Pemberton.

