Wild 4X4 Off Road Whistler Resort Adventures

October 3, 2015
       

4X4 Off Road Vehicle

Whistler resort is the perfect place to stay and enjoy wild 4×4 off road adventures in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. The forest trails around the resort and the local Green River facility offer a wide variety of 4×4 off road options during the Summer season. The Pacific Coast of Canada is a fantastic area with amazing sightseeing at every 4×4 off road experience.

4x4 Off Road Rally 2015

A competitor races up the very steep slope in the hill climb event at the 2015 Pemberton Off Road Rebels annual 4×4 off road rally event. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on June 6, 2015

Old forestry logging trails offer excellent access into the backcountry into very scenic 4×4 off road areas. The old logging trails are connected by HWY 99 from the Vancouver to Pemberton areas.

Mud Bog Event 4x4 Off Road Rally 2015

A competitor takes air in the mud bog event at the 2015 Pemberton Off Road Rebels annual 4×4 off road rally event. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on June 6, 2015

The largest annual 4×4 off road rally is the Pemberton Off Road Rebels event at Green River. This is located North of Whistler resort along HWY 99 at the Green River 4×4 facility. The events are held during June each year which attracts a large amount of 4×4 off road enthusiasts. This event is the oldest running rally in the Sea To Sky Corridor which features a variety of tracks.

Mud Bog Event 4x4 Off Road Rally 2015

A competitor splashes in the mud bog event at the 2015 Pemberton Off Road Rebels annual 4×4 off road rally event. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on June 6, 2015

More information about the Pemberton Off Road Rebels events at Green River facility can be viewed on the club Facebook page using the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/pembertonoffroadrebels

All of the events feature lots of sunshine and wild 4×4 off road action. The Whistler resort areas plays the perfect host for super fun 4×4 off road experiences.

Whistler Resort Summer 2015

Whistler resort featuring a glacier fed lake during the warm Summer season. Photo by: Submitted from Public on June 6, 2015.

There is a selection of events during the annual rally at Green River.

Hill Climb 4x4 Off Road Rally 2015

A competitor races up the very steep slope in the hill climb event at the 2015 Pemberton Off Road Rebels annual 4×4 off road rally event. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on June 6, 2015

Lot of families enjoy the annual 4×4 off road rally events which feature sunshine, food, entertainment and wild 4×4 off road action.

Family At 4x4 Off Road Rally 2015

A newborn child with her mother who wears one of the original shirts during the 2015 Pemberton Off Road Rebels annual 4×4 off road rally event. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on June 6, 2015

The tradition of 4×4 off road lives in the Sea To Sky Corridor areas and Whistler resort is an excellent place to stay.

Family At Green River Rally

A family changes a 4×4 off road vehicle tire at the 2013 Green River rally. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on June 1, 2013

The full sets of photos from the 4×4 off road rally events can be viewed in the download section.

http://www.thewhistlernews.com/download-photos/

4X4 Off Road Rally

A competitor in the annual 4×4 off road rally takes air in the mud pit. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on June 2, 2012

Publish Date: October 3, 2015
Posted By: Staff Reporter
