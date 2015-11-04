    Follow On Social Networks

Snow Returns Early Every Year To Whistler Resort

November 4, 2015
       
Whistler Resort New Snow

New snow in Whistler resort in the upper alpine areas of the mountains during the early Winter season. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.mattmurrayphotography.com on November 3, 2015

Every year in Whistler resort the snow returns early in the upper alpine areas of the mountains which provides for excellent ski and snowboard conditions. In late October and early November each year the mountains are blanketed in fresh powder snow which turns them into a beautiful sight for visitors and local residents of the resort. The anticipation of another epic ski and snowboard seasons grows each day until the mountains lifts open for the upcoming season usually during late November. The arrival of early season snow in the upper alpine mountain areas of the mountains is a classic tradition in Whistler resort. Whistler Blackcomb resort offers over 200 runs during the main season that goes from December to March each year. The huge size of the resort and quality of outdoor activities is what makes the early arrival of snow in the resort such a notable and anticipated event each year.

Whistler BC Canada Winter Season

Whistler, British Columbia, Canada resort mountains and village during the Fall season at night. Photo by: Mike Crane / Tourism Whistler on October 26, 2015

Whistler resort has one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in the world. Thousands of people move to Whistler resort each year to enjoy the very best skiing and snowboarding available in North America from November to late July or early August. The annual influx of people into Whistler resort in advance of the Winter season continues into 2015 in advance of the 2015 / 2016 Winter season. People of all ages enjoy skiing and snowboarding in Whistler resort. The ages range from 3 years old to 60+ years old for those who have lived a healthy lifestyle.

Whistler Kids Ski Lesson

A child learns to ski at the base of Blackcomb mountain. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com on February 21, 2013

Skiing and snowboarding is so popular in Whistler resort that there is an equipment manufacturer located in the area called Prior. This is a locally owned and operated company that offers a wide selection of equipment that is well suited for the terrain in Whistler, BC, Canada.

Prior Snowboards & Skis

A media photo provided by Prior Snowboards & Skis showing a snowboarder carving a huge turn in powder snow. Photo by: Cam Unger / www.camunger.com

During October and November each year there are several parties and film reviews that celebrate the upcoming Winter season. One of the most popular is the Ullr party which pays respect to the snow god hoping for endless days of powder snow and epic adventures.

World Ski & Snowboard Festival

A freestyle skier takes huge air during the World Ski & Snowboard Festival event on Blackcomb mountain. Photo by: Matt Murray / www.thewhistlernews.com

