Move To Canada Information Guide For Immigration

Moving to Canada is an excellent choice because it is one of the most beautiful, diverse and stable countries in the world. There are many fantastic opportunities and a wide variety of locations to choose from when making a new home. Before applying for immigration status you should visit for a travel vacation to experience a few of the local areas and lifestyle options. Once you find a location in Canada that you want to move to, you can apply to immigration Canada for official citizenship. It is a simple, straight forward process which thousands of people have completed to enjoy living in Canada for the years to come.

Featured Destinations

There are several great destinations to choose from when moving to Canada. A few of the most popular larger city locations are listed below.

Vancouver, BC

Toronto, ON

Ottawa, ON

Montreal, QC

Calgary, AB

Each province and territory in Canada has something unique to offer everyone. There are rural and urban locations to live in across the entire country. You can find both mild and very cold climates depending upon how far North you choose to live. It is up to you where to live and make your new home.

Official Languages

English and French are Canada’s official languages. If you are moving to Canada you will need to learn one of these languages in order to meet the legal requirements.

Immigration Canada

If you are moving to Canada then you will need to get to know Immigration Canada very well. The official title of this agency is Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada as of 2016. This government agency controls all incoming people to the country. If you are moving to Canada, it is very important that you start the immigration process as soon as possible because it will take time. There are different stages such as Permanent Residents and Citizens. All of the information is available on the Immigration Canada website: http://www.cic.gc.ca/

Great Place To Make A Home

Canada is an excellent country to make your home in. There are many very good reasons why you should move to Canada for the rest of your life.

