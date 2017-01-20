    Follow On Social Networks

The Wanderlust Festival Years In Whistler Resort

January 20, 2017
       

A yoga instructor provides an advanced balancing demonstration during the annual Wanderlust Festival in Whistler resort during the warm Summer season. Photo by: Lyle Hawthorne / Wanderlust Festival

The annual Wanderlust Festival in Whistler, BC, Canada is very compatible with the resort and has proven to be an excellent addition to the warm Summer season events. This 3 day festival features a wide variety of health and wellness events that are open to everyone to enjoy.

Yoga is the main theme for the festival events. There are both indoor and outdoor yoga events for all levels of festival participants.

The Wanderlust Festival tours North America and stops a various locations. Whistler, BC, Canada has become one of the premiere destinations for the annual festival tour.

Wanderlust Whistler BC Canada

Yoga instructors provide a very advanced balancing demonstration in the upper alpine area during the annual in Whistler resort during the warm Summer season. Photo by: Lyle Hawthorne / Wanderlust Festival

January 20, 2017
