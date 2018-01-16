The Largest Snow Wonderland Comes To Whistler

The largest snow wonderland ever been built in Whistler is coming for the first time brought by the artist group, Ice Kingdom, who has been building snow and ice theme park for 15 years. The magical world of snow spanning 1.4 acres at 4001 Whistler Way (Whistler Golf Club) will unveil all new attractions, including a large-scale snow castle, amazing snow sculptures, an ice bar, entertainers and interactive winter activities. Ice Kingdom opens for the season on February 3, 2018 and runs through April 5, 2018.

“Our experience in Whistler has been so wonderful that we decided to build the snow wonderland here to create a winter experience that local families and tourists look forward to,” said David Xu, chief artist. “The snow wonderland contains the largest snow sculptures ever been built in Whistler. Ice Kingdom will add hands-on activities to make the experience even more memorable for our guests.”

It takes over a month for 20 artisans from China, Canada and Sweden, to create these massive snow sculptures. With an interactive workshop, the artisans will also host a variety of DIY sessions where visitors can create their own snow sculptures and inspire magical moments for children of all ages.

On the grounds, guests will enjoy a totally new experience as they take in iconic scenes from wonderland to celebrate the new theme, Winter Fun for Everyone. All of the snow sculptures are currently under construction, hand-crafted by talented artisans. Ice Kingdom is excited to reveal a new mascot and will give social media followers the special opportunity to name it in a contest beginning in Feb.

“Whistler Golf Club is easy to access at 4001 Whistler Way,” said Alan Kristmanson, Manager of Whistler Golf Club. “In our efforts to help build a stronger regional community, we are very pleased to see Ice Kingdom’s amazing snow castles and fairytales this winter.”

Ice Kingdom will create nearly 100 local jobs at Whistler Village during the Winter season to staff the wonderland from January to April. The website is www.icekingdom.ca

About Ice Kingdom

Ice Kingdom has had over 20 years of experience in the field of snow and ice arts and entertainment. In Sweden, Finland, Norway, Dubai, United States, and Canada. We have had fifteen years of successful event planning and execution so far. Our team of professional carvers is internationally recognized and renowned. They have brought their snow and ice works to over a dozen countries in the past two decades, and their work continues to be perfected to the very last detail with each production.