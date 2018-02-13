Vancouver Park Board Appears Alcohol & Drug Friendly

Controversy continues in the City Of Vancouver regarding alcohol and drugs in the public park areas that are controlled by the Vancouver Park Board. Residents of the community are openly accusing the Vancouver Park Board of being an alcohol and drug friendly publicly funded organization. There are multiple incidents that have been observed between 2016 and 2018 which present evidence that suggests the Vancouver Park Board is tolerant and even facilitating alcohol and drugs in the public park areas. This editorial news article reviews various incidents from around the Vancouver, BC, Canada area and presents multiple opinions on the subjects of public interest on the basis of fair comment.

Vancouver 420 Protest

The annual Vancouver 420 Protest is for sure the most controversial illegal public park incident in the City Of Vancouver area since it moved to the Sunset Beach during 2016. The annual Vancouver 420 Protest is a combination of illegal drug trafficking, unlicensed sales operations and public protest. It was originally just a protest about Cannabis laws in Canada. In recent years the event has started to include illegal drug trafficking and cross-market product sales booths. The event organizers literally sell sections of the public park land for profit with no event permits in plain sight with no visible enforcement from the City Of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board or Vancouver Police Department.

During the 2016 & 2018 events it was observed that the some of the festival organizers and participants were distributing Cannabis to people under the age of 19 years.

The illegal Vancouver 420 event during 2017 created a mass amount of destruction to the public park area at Sunset Beach which cost the City Of Vancouver thousands of dollars.

In 2018 a study was published by UBC that showed an increase in fatal traffic accidents after the annual 420 protest.

The Vancouver 420 website can be viewed using the link below:

Vancouver Public Golf Courses

The City Of Vancouver via the Vancouver Park Board owns and operates 6 golf courses that are open to the public.

Stanley Park Pitch & Putt

Rupert Park Pitch & Putt

Queen Elizabeth Park Pitch & Putt

Langara Golf Course

Fraserview Golf Course

McCleery Golf Course

The City Of Vancouver website page for the public golf courses is below.

Stopping The Openly Illegal Event Activities Is Possible

Residents Allege Facilitation Of Criminal Activity

Residents of the Vancouver, BC, Canada area are openly alleging that the City Of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board and Vancouver Police Department is facilitating criminal activity in the community by granting immunity to the illegal Vancouver 420 event operators and participants. The sale of public lands for rent without event permits is illegal. The trafficking of illegal substances is illegal. Both are illegal irrespective of any protest that follows. The refusal or failure of the Vancouver Park Board and the Vancouver Police Department to engage in enforcement actions upon the illegal operators is being viewed by residents as facilitation of organized criminal activity in the community. It is a very controversial situation in the community which has sparked much public debate.

Vancouver Park Board Commissioners

Commissioner John Coupar

Commissioner Casey Crawford

Commissioner Catherine Evans

Commissioner Sarah Kirby-Yung

Commissioner Stuart Mackinnon

Commissioner Erin Shum

Commissioner Michael Wiebe

The City Of Vancouver Mayor & Council

Mayor Gregor Robertson

George Affleck

Elizabeth Ball

Hector Bremner

Adriane Carr

Melissa De Genova

Heather Deal

Kerry Jang

Raymond Louie

Andrea Reimer

Tim Stevenson